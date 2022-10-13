QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bivalent versions of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which protect against the Omicron variant, were authorized for use as a single booster dose in September. Warren County Health Services quickly did its part to help distribute doses and is now looking to better circulate the boosters.

A bivalent booster clinic will be held on Tuesday, October 18. Doses of the Moderna bivalent booster will be available from 1-2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building, located at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury.

Anyone ages six and up who have completed their initial vaccine series is eligible, as long as their most recent shot was at least two months ago. Attendees will need to register online and bring their vaccination cards.

An additional clinic offering the bivalent booster will be held on Tuesday, October 25, also at the Warren County Human Services Building. Registration details will be posted following the October 18 clinic. Those seeking more information can call Warren County Health Services at (518) 761-6580.