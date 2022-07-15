QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Italian to Mexican to American food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Queensbury. These are the best restaurants in Queensbury, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Bogey’s Pub and Grill

Bogey’s Pub and Grill serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (50 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 31 Cronin Road

Top review: “The food is always very consistent at Bogey’s. My wife and I had pizza with green peppers and mushroom and asked for it to be extra crispy and had medium wings too. Pizza was perfect and wings were delicious. Prices very fair. It’s a regular stop for us now. Nice people from ownership to waitstaff.” — tomjacobsen17

Bogey’s is located at Bay Meadows Golf Club. You can view the menu on the Bay Meadows website.

9. Bean’s Country Store

Bean’s Country Store serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (48 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 1128 Ridge Road

Top review: “We have picked up meals— sandwiches and hot dishes— as well as grocery items and odds and ends, over the past few summers, and didn’t think to post a review. It is a great place to stop and get excellent food at reasonable prices. Always fun baked goods and pizza. Worth a stop!” — Marilyn B

You can view the menu on the Bean’s Country Store Facebook page.

8. Papa’s Diner

Papa’s Diner serves Italian and American food. The diner is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (29 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 398 Corinth Road

Top review: “We went for an early breakfast and were in the mood for an Irish Benedict breakfast, which is corned beef hash on English muffins with hollandaise over poached egg. I had the idea for us to get a biscuit instead of an English muffin. The owner graciously switched it out. It was the most delicious breakfast ever! I made sure to tell the owner how exceptional it was! What is a usual meal, turned out to be a spectacular food to be enjoyed!! This restaurant is truly a hidden gem. Perfect for a 4th of July weekend when trying to avoid the crowds! Thank you, Chris!” — 29not62

7. O’Toole’s Restaurant & Pub

O’Toole’s Restaurant & Pub serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (137 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 118 Quaker Road

Top review: “Great service! Awesome drinks, definitely go for the prickly pear margarita and the food was delicious! We love this place and come again and again when we are up this way. Worth the trip!” — ErinV924

You can view the menu on the O’Toole’s website.

6. Gambles Bakery

Gambles Bakery serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (60 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 920 Route 9

Top review: “We go here for breakfast and always take home some of their baked goods. The crumb buns are my favorite.” — Richard S

5. La Cosina Mexicana

La Cosina Mexicana serves Mexican food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (107 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 313 Bay Road

Top review: “Visiting the Lake George area and scrolling through restaurant reviews for a decent lunch place. Mexican… that sounded good, and I’m so glad we gave it a try. For delicious authentic Mexican at a reasonable price I was happy with everything we ordered. My only complaint is that I live about two hours south and it’s really too far for me to become a regular.” — EdandCora

You can view the menu on the La Cosina Mexicana website.

4. The Harvest Restaurant

The Harvest Restaurant serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (255 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 4 Cronin Road

Top review: “I have ordered a lot of pizzas here through the years and they are always excellent. The dinners are also great, and you see the same people working who are very friendly.” — Tenchidbz

You can view the menu on the Harvest Restaurant Facebook page.

3. Ambrosia Diner

Ambrosia Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The diner has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (466 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 518 Aviation Road

Top review: “Very friendly and accommodating staff. You get the feeling this is a family diner from the time you set foot in door. Food was served piping hot at once for everybody and was very good. Would definitely go back!” — Exploration760708

You can view the menu on the Ambrosia Diner website.

2. Jack’s American Bistro

Jack’s American Bistro serves American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant also has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (157 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 730 Glen Street

Top review: “We spent a night in Queensbury on our way to Montreal. We looked at TripAdvisor to find a recommendation for dinner and gave Jack’s a try. Great meal, good service. I had the burger; it made the list of my top 10 burgers of all time.” — FamilyFlight

You can view the menu on the Jack’s American Bistro website.

1. Silo Restaurant

The Silo serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (731 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 537 Aviation Road

Top review: “We absolutely enjoyed our experience at The Silo! While you wait to be seated, you can enjoy some time shopping in that big gift shop! The products are original unlike that we usually see everywhere else. The service was impeccable! The prices are reasonable! The food was so yummy! Would DEFINITELY go again if we are to pass in Queensbury on our next trip to the U.S.” — naekino_sora

You can view the menu on the Silo website.