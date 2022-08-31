LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Taqueria Paloma

Taqueria Paloma serves Mexican food and is open for breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (6 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 143 Canada Street

Top review: “The food was very fresh and delicious Mexican! For a touristy location, this place is a great find with real food. We will definitely be stopping in again!” — Globetrotters9615

You can view the menu on the Taqueria Paloma website.

9. Spice Gyro & Kabob

Spice Gyro & Kabob serves Mediterranean, Greek, and Middle Eastern food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 5 out of 5 (9 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 2096 Route 9

Top review: “Stopped by for dinner while in Lake George for the weekend. My wife and I each had the lamb gyro wrap. Ready in about 15 minutes. Delicious and filling!! The previous reviews are correct! Pricing very reasonable for a touristy area. Don’t be put off by convenience store vibe. Try the rooftop dining area and keep an eye on traffic on Rte 9!” — RickD49

You can view the menu on the Spice Gyro & Kabob Facebook page.

8. Alif Cafe

Alif Cafe serves Pakistani and Middle Eastern food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (15 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 28 Beach Road

Top review: “I had the Chicken Naanwich and it was delicious. Freshly made Naan. It takes 15-20 minutes to make but it’s well worth the wait. I recommend that you try it. It is a little spicy but very good!!” — Cruiser28561462492

You can view the menu on the Alif Cafe website.

7. Helova Deli

Helova Deli serves breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and baked goods. The deli is open for breakfast lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 3242 Lake Shore Drive

Top review: “My wife and I have gone to Ray’s Helova deli several times this summer. A couple times when staying in Lake George and again when we were passing through the area. Phenomenal sandwiches made to order. Friendly staff and a good selection of chips, sides, beer, and drinks.” — MindBender69

You can view the menu on the Helova Deli website.

6. Cafe 185

Cafe 185 serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 185 Canada Street

Top review: “What a great find. Tasty breakfast. Homemade croissants are amazing!!! Makes a great breakfast sandwich. Such a great mom-and-pop-owned business and staff is so attentive and hardworking. Gotta try this place!!!” — RosemaryDL2020

5. Full Moon Bar & Grill

Full Moon Bar & Grill serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (34 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 490 Glen Lake Road

Top review: “This is a casual rustic restaurant on Glen Lake road. Obviously popular with the local crowd. We came on a Saturday night in July and it was busy but we got a table right away. We were really impressed with the waitress, Lizzy. I don’t know if it’s usual practice but Lizzy was working the whole place by herself, and boy was she hustling. She was working a dozen or so tables of two, four, and six all by herself and we were never in want of anything. We had a relaxed 1.5-hour dinner and were never kept waiting. They have a nice selection of beer, and we had several rounds of a craft Belgian wheat draft called shock top that was really good and smooth. Dinner included a delicious NY strip steak and a chopped steak with mushroom sauce. Our sides included sweet potato fries with raspberry sauce, baked potato, salad, and veggies. The salads were good with homemade dressings. It’s the little things that impressed and by this, I mean the veggie, which was garden fresh string beans that were perfectly prepared. Both of the entrees were very tasty and reasonably priced. There was also a large selection of more casual meals including burgers, pizza, sandwiches, and Mexican and Italian dishes. An out-of-the-way gem, and we will definitely return.” — e-bob2

You can view the menu on the Full Moon website.

4. Capri Pizzeria & Restaurant

Capri Pizzeria & Restaurant serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (316 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Price: $

Address: 221 Canada Street

Top review: “We asked the staff at the hotel who had the best pizza in town and Capri was the winner. Excellent recommendation, we ordered a large Godfather thin and crispy and that’s exactly what we got. Great dough, good sauce, excellent cheese – all around great pizza. If you’re in Lake George craving pizza, stop in Capri, grab a table and order a pie – you won’t be disappointed!” — DonnyNap

You can view the menu on the Capri website.

3. Prospect Mountain Diner

The Prospect Mountain Diner serves breakfast and lunch. The diner has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (411 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 2205 Route 5

Top review: “I was in Lake George for Americade 2022 (during the week). I noticed that a lot of places were not open yet or didn’t open early. It can be hard to find a breakfast place in the area that opens early. Prospect Mountain Diner was open – on a Wednesday that they are normally closed because they knew it was Americade and there’d be hungry bikers around, They opened at 7 a.m. I rolled in and found plenty of parking and stepped in where I was seated quickly and given coffee and water. I ordered the western omelet with toast and homefries. Everything was fresh… the eggs and veggies were perfect and the homefries were chunks of boiled potatoes that had been fried up with onions – perfect! Service is very friendly and quick and prices are good. The style is straight from the 50s, right down to jukeboxes on the tables and the stainless exterior… very cool place!” — Thomas M

You can view the menu on the Prospect Mountain Diner website.

2. Pizza Jerks

Pizza Jerks in Lake George (photo: Jay Petrequin)

Pizza Jerks serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Pizza Jerks has a second location in Glens Falls.

Rated 4 out of 5 (465 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 59 Iroquois Street

Top review: “Great pizza and reasonably priced. We were looking for a light meal whilst visiting Lake George Town but being 4 p.m. all the cafes had already closed. Found this place on Tripadvisor and thought we’d give it a go. So glad to we. A little away from the main tourist route and only basic dining facilities but lovely pizza at reasonable price and friendly staff.” — 332bethp

You can view the menu on the Pizza Jerks website.

1. Caffe Vero

Caffe Vero in Lake George (Photo credit: Jay Petrequin)

Caffe Vero serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (667 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 253 Canada Street

Top review: “Huge selection of coffees, breakfast foods, and baked goods with a quiet setting to relax and eat. Service was very friendly and low-key but welcoming. This place is a home run for places to get good coffee and breakfast on the go or to eat in. Recommend!” — Chris M

You can view the menu on the Caffe Vero website.