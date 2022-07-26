GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.

10. East Wok

East Wok serves Chinese food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 3 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 175 Broad Street

Top review: “We are locals…We have tried several Chinese places in the Queensbury area which shall remain nameless…their food was not great. We almost gave up looking in the area but we had a real desire for some Chinese this evening so we tried once more a little further from home….Totally worth the extra time…the food here was the best we’ve had in a long time. The food was fresh, hot, and delicious. All our standards were great…I highly recommend the boneless ribs if you like bbq..Great eating experience, wonderful customer service, nice people.” — 517kurtd

You can view the menu on the East Wok website.

9. Empire Pizza

Empire Pizza is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 2 Hudson Avenue

Top review: “Just a small hole in the wall, but with a great staff and fabulous pizza and calzones. Sauce was so flavorful and the pizza just the right amount of cheese and that crust, YUM! My husband got a small calzone, it was HUGE and stuffed with all sorts of meat, cheese, onions, etc…just order it, you will NOT be disappointed.” — Laurie O

You can view the menu on the Empire Pizza website.

8. Main Moon

Main Moon offers Chinese take-out and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 149 Bay Street

Top review: “We took home food for the family and it was very good. Portions are a good size, everything we ordered was very tasty and flavorful. Sesame Chicken, Chicken & Broccoli, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Boneless Spareribs… all very good. First time we ordered here but it won’t be the last time. Definitely recommend it.” — StevJay

You can view the menu on the Main Moon website.

7. Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe

Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 18 Curran Lane

Top review: “Rockhill has the best sandwiches in town. Whether it’s the Granny Smith Turkey Sandwich, or the Curried Chicken Sandwich, you’ll leave happy. Also a lot of vegan and vegetarian options that I’ve tried and enjoyed, and I’m not even a vegetarian!!” — Andy M

You can view the menu on the Rock Hill Bakehouse website.

6. Frozen Dreams

Frozen Dreams serves a variety of ice cream treats and is open seasonally from March to September.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (18 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 178 Dix Avenue

Top review: “There is no place better for ice cream in town. They always have great flavors, the staff is always nice. If you have the room for it, make sure to try one of their sundaes.” — Jamie M

You can view the menu on the Frozen Dreams website.

5. Pizza Jerks

Pizza Jerks is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (52 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 175 Broad Street

Top review: “Best pizza around. Fresh ingredients and very consistent. When I ask for extra sauce there’s always extra sauce. Pizza is always fresh. My family loves their pizza and I’ve never had a bad experience here.” — gnocchigirl2

Pizza Jerks has another location in Lake George. You can view the menu on the Pizza Jerks website.

4. Steve’s Place

Steve’s Place is open for breakfast and lunch. The diner has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (59 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 194 Broad Street

Top review: “Cute little restaurant with very friendly and prompt service. Had their breakfast special with eggs, turkey sausage (excellent), fantastic hash browns, and toast. They even had sourdough bread! Thanks for a great start to our day!” — johnaI9213DM

3. Peter’s Diner

Peter’s Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (20 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 36 South Street

Top review: “We had a nice meal. The service was friendly and the food was good and a fair price. There were lots of regulars but we were welcomed too! We got a feel for what the neighborhood was like.” — luv2vacation0

2. New Way Lunch

New Way Lunch is best known for their hot dogs. This location has been closed since the pandemic hit in 2020, but the owners hope to reopen the restaurant soon.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (42 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 21 South Street

Top review: “Had their famous hot dogs and they were great. Waitress was nice and the food was fast. Would recommend to anyone. Open late.

New Way Lunch has two other locations in Queensbury and Warrensburg. You can view the menu on the New Way Lunch website.

1. Poopie’s DiManno’s Lunch

Poopies DiManno’s Lunch serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (99 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 54 Lawrence Street

Top review: “Have NEVER had a bad meal. Used to live in the area and will go back as often as I can and visit Poopies. Cannot mention everything I enjoy, but have to say grab some soup. He makes the best! And they carry Villa bread!” — Mamascountrygrl

You can view the menu on the diner’s website.