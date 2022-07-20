LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Lake George, you have quite a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Tamarack Inn/Flapjack Pete’s

The Tamarack Inn, or Flapjack Pete’s, serves breakfast. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (335 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 185 Canada Street

Top review: “Located right across the street from our motel, we loved the rustic look/atmosphere and the food and service was quite good also. My French toast was very good with real maple syrup, tasty sausage and toast with cinnamon butter. My wife liked her omelet and home fries. Plenty of hot tea and decent-sized OJ. We found the hostess at the pay stand to be very friendly and informative. This restaurant is also known as Flapjack Pete’s. Very popular place with waits at times.” — Mark G

9. Cafe 185

Cafe 185 also serves lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 185 Canada Street

Top review: “What a great find. Tasty breakfast. Homemade croissants are amazing!!! Makes a great breakfast sandwich. Such a great mom-and-pop-owned business and staff is so attentive and hardworking. Gotta try this place!!!” — RosemaryDL2020

8. The Breakfast Spot

The Breakfast Spot is open for breakfast and brunch. The restaurant has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (196 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 42 Amherst Street

Top review: “Second visit (two separate trips) to the breakfast spot and it was great! Went on a Saturday morning around 10… there was a lineup outside, but it moves quickly. Food came out fast, service was phenomenal! I had biscuits and gravy, husband and son had egg and pancake combos. Everyone devoured their food. Large portions. Coffee had great flavor options to choose from (though I was disappointed they were out of sugar-free option) Outdoor seating area is nice.” — spring876

You can view the menu on the Breakfast Spot Facebook page.

7. Prospect Mountain Diner

The Prospect Mountain Diner also serves lunch. The diner has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (408 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 2205 Route 5

Top review: “I was in Lake George for Americade 2022 (during the week). I noticed that a lot of places were not open yet or didn’t open early. It can be hard to find a breakfast place in the area that opens early. Prospect Mountain Diner was open – on a Wednesday that they are normally closed because they knew it was Americade and there’d be hungry bikers around, They opened at 7 a.m. I rolled in and found plenty of parking and stepped in where I was seated quickly and given coffee and water. I ordered the western omelet with toast and homefries. Everything was fresh… the eggs and veggies were perfect and the homefries were chunks of boiled potatoes that had been fried up with onions – perfect! Service is very friendly and quick and prices are good. The style is straight from the 50s, right down to jukeboxes on the tables and the stainless exterior… very cool place!” — Thomas M

You can view the menu on the Prospect Mountain Diner website.

6. TR’s Restaurant & Lounge

TR’s Restaurant & Lounge also serves lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options. It’s located in the Holiday Inn Resort at Lake George.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (195 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2223 Route 9

Top review: “Great staff and a very tasty buffet. Excellent omelet!!!!! The view from the restaurant is lovely. You can see the lake.” — Michael S

5. Biscotti Brothers Cafe

Biscotti Brothers Cafe serves breakfast and brunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (123 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1 Canada Street

Top review: “This is my favorite coffee stop and love the bagel breakfast sandwiches. In a recent visit, I was overwhelmed by the number of attentive servers at a point in time when service is lacking at many restaurants. The tables were mostly full including the outdoor seating area, yet my coffee was refilled twice with the offer of a third. Highly recommend!!!” — VenusFox

You can view the menu on the Biscotti Brothers Cafe website.

4. White Lion Restaurant

The White Lion Restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner. The restaurant is located inside the Fort William Henry Hotel.

Rated 4 out of 5 (167 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 48 Canada Street

Top review: “We had dined here last year for Mother’s Day and last weekend we decided to come back. This time they had a breakfast buffet, which was delicious. So many choices, scrambled eggs, fancy scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, waffles, pastries, fruit, berry smoothie – that’s just what I can remember. Every server was very friendly and super attentive. It’s located inside the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center. For us, it was just a short walk across the street from where we were staying. Sunday was a cloudy, misty morning, but who cares? Being able to eat a delicious breakfast with a view of Lake George – can’t get better than that!” — Maria P

You can view the menu on the Fort William Henry Hotel website.

3. Lone Bull Pancake & Steak

Lone Bull Pancake & Steak is only open for breakfast. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (623 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3502 Lake Shore Drive

Top review: “Searched for breakfast for seven and gave the Lone Bull a shot…walked in with a short wait to a most pleasant waitress in a spacious location. Nice variety on the menu with reasonable prices. Food was tasty with generous portions. Friendly service and easy pay on the way out. They rate a perfect score. Nicely done. Be careful in the parking lot on a busy day. Very tight. Heard the crunching noise while we were there.” — jyoung3381

You can view the menu on the Lone Bull Facebook page.

2. Caffe Vero

Caffe Vero is also open for lunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (664 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 253 Canada Street

Top review: “Huge selection of coffees, breakfast foods, and baked goods with a quiet setting to relax and eat. Service was very friendly and low-key but welcoming. This place is a home run for places to get good coffee and breakfast on the go or to eat in. Recommend!” — Chris M

You can view the menu on the Caffe Vero website.

1. Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen is also open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The restaurant is located inside the Courtyard by Marriott Lake George.

Rated 5 out of 5 (763 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 365 Canada Street

Top review: “Great breakfast. Our service was fantastic. The food came out timely. Gabby was wonderful. Charlie’s is a great restaurant.” — Jrcrimlaw1

You can view the menu at the Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen website.