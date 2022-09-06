GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Glens Falls, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.

8. Peter’s Diner

Peter’s Diner serves American food and is also open for lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (21 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 36 South Street

Top review: “We had a nice meal. The service was friendly and the food was good and a fair price. There were lots of regulars but we were welcomed too! We got a feel for what the neighborhood was like.” — luv2vacation0

7. Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe

Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe is also open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (92 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 18 Curran Lane

Top review: “Delightful bakery/cafe with many vegetarian and vegan options. Sandwiches were delicious. Fresh and tasty. Bread was delicious. We were surprised to find this charming eatery on our way through town. So glad we stopped.” — Aydenwood

You can view the menu on the Rock Hill Bakehouse website.

6. Kelly’s Roots Cafe and Marketplace

Kelly’s Roots Cafe and Marketplace also serves lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (14 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 13 1/2 Luzerne Road

Top review: “Interesting menu choices, plus food is fresh, tasty and they turn it out promptly. Staff is pleasant and efficient. This will become our go-to spot when in Glens Falls area.” — timd7continents

You can view the menu on the Kelly’s Roots website.

5. Steve’s Place

Steve’s Place is also open for lunch. The diner has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (60 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 194 Broad Street

Top review: “Cute little restaurant with very friendly and prompt service. Had their breakfast special with eggs, turkey sausage (excellent), fantastic hash browns, and toast. They even had sourdough bread! Thanks for a great start to our day!” — johnaI9213DM

4. Park 26

Park 26 is located in the Queensbury Hotel. The restaurant also serves lunch and dinner, and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 88 Ridge Street

Top review: “We were staying at the Queensbury, and this quite convenient for us. The décor was nice, clean linens on the tables. Service was about what you would expect. My wife had fruit, and I had a couple of eggs and sausage and home fries. Eggs were done correctly. Everything came right from the kitchen and brought to our table. Loved the link sausage! The old fashion, cholesterol-spiking, juicy kind of link! Home fries were seasoned well and a bit unique. Overall good quality food, good service.” — BenGruda

You can view the menu on the Queensbury Hotel website.

3. KRU Coffee

KRU Coffee also serves lunch and has vegetarian options. The cafe used to be named Spektor Coffee Roasters.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 140 Glen Street

Top review: “This place is fabulous! Great coffee (regular roast, decaf, iced, or espresso, you name it), awesome breakfast foods (avocado smash, eggs Benedict with latkes and salmon, great breakfast sandwiches with house-made bagels and tasty prosciutto), and great atmosphere with friendly staff. Our favorite breakfast place in Glens Falls!” — TonyC870

Kru Coffee also has locations in Saratoga Springs and Burlington, Vermont. You can view the menu on Kru Coffee website.

2. Spot Coffee

Spot Coffee is also open for lunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (94 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 221 Glen Street

Top review: “Airy, friendly, and bright. The SPoT in Glens Falls provided an easy path to breakfast with a good choice of kitchen food and pastries/muffins. The coffee was really rich and flavorful.” — McRenn8

Spot Coffee has several other locations in New York, including in Saratoga Springs. You can view the menu on the Spot Coffee website.

1. Poopie’s DiManno’s Lunch

Poopies DiManno’s Lunch serves American food and is also open for lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (99 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 54 Lawrence Street

Top review: “Have NEVER had a bad meal. Used to live in the area and will go back as often as I can and visit Poopies. Cannot mention everything I enjoy, but have to say grab some soup. He makes the best! And they carry Villa bread!” — Mamascountrygrl

You can view the menu on the diner’s website.