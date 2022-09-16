QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The bridge over Halfway Brook on Bay Road in Queensbury, also known as Warren County Route 7, has reopened to traffic as of Friday morning, September 16. The bridge was originally slated to reopen in August, but issues channeling the flow of water away from the active construction site caused delays.

Contractors still have work to do, as they put the finishing touches on the new structure. Drivers in that area of Queensbury should expect occasional lane closures in the coming days, as pavement and curbing work is completed.

The temporary traffic lights that were set up for detours nearby have been removed. County officials thanked the public for their patience as the project wraps up, and dust is cleared from the Lowe’s parking lot entryway.