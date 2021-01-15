Ballston Spa man dies in Northway collision with tractor-trailer

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At approximately 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident on the Adirondack Northway in Queensbury. Jacob M. Ladouceur, 29, of Ballston Spa was killed in the collision.

The, investigation has determined that Ladouceur was traveling south on I-87 when he changed lanes in front of a tractor-trailer operated by Bruno Thibert, 26, of Quebec. The report says Thibert was unable to avoid a collision and struck Ladouceur in the rear passenger side of his vehicle. Ladouceur lost control and entered the far-right lane, where he was struck by a second tractor-trailer, which was operated by Vimalendran Velautham, 54, of Quebec.

Ladouceur’s vehicle then went off the road and flipped in a wooded area. Ladouceur was declared dead on site.