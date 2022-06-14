LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To adjust to staffing limitations, a seasonal increase in business, and an increase in time-consuming REAL ID transactions, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at Warren County Municipal Center is requiring appointments for most transactions until further notice. Walk-ins will only be allowed for license plate surrenders, which can still be done at the secure drop box outside the DMV office.

Appointments can be made online. Having an appointment ahead of time will ensure you are in and out as quickly as possible.

DMV office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.