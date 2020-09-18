Apple Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market Friday

Warren County

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is holding its seventh-annual Apple Festival on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event features live music, crafts for kids, local vendors, local apples, and all manner of treats using those local apples, like ciders and cider donuts. Attendees are asked to wear a mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

You can enter to win “Farmers’ Market Bucks” at the apple dessert contest if you supply a copy of your recipe. Or, check out apple-heavy recipes at the Warren County Master Gardener Station.

Local vendors include:

  • Adirondack Gold Maple Farm
  • Bear Pond Woodworking
  • Caldwell Country Farm
  • Calico Corner
  • Children’s Take Home Craft by Megan Reynolds
  • Coffee with a Cause
  • Crazy Creek LLC
  • Dawn’s Delights
  • For the Love of Rocks
  • Glens Falls Distillery
  • Jason’s ADK Produce
  • Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
  • North River Hobby Farm
  • Birdy’s Designs
  • Seeds of Wisdom
  • Trillium Farm

New York’s Field to Fork program will provide samples of local venison, the Warrensburgh Historical Society will be offering free new memberships, and Live Music in the gazebo with Peter Burrall.

