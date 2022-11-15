GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, of course, but also to support local artists while purchasing gifts for loved ones at Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s (LARAC) Holiday Shop. The annual event opens on November 18 and runs through Christmas Eve, at LARAC’s 7 Lapham Place gallery. An opening event kicks off from 5-7 p.m. on November 18, at which attendees will receive a 5% discount on purchases; LARAC members get 15% off.

The Holiday Shop features handmade items from more than 50 regional artists, including Eric Melito’s One on 1 Designs; Dave and Terry Campbell’s Mapleland Farms; Jessica Landry’s A Sense of Wonder Studio; Bryn Reynolds’ Dark Mountain Arts; and many others.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce holiday shoppers to some of our region’s many talented artists,” said Phil Casabona, executive director, gallery curator, and festivals director at LARAC. “We’re able to offer an incredible selection of beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts while providing artists a chance to expand their reach.”

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. Thursday. Entrance to the event is free.