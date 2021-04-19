Animal league comes to Glens Falls for week-long pet adoption event

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Shore Animal League America’s Adirondack Region cat adoption center is one of 53 cities part of the 2021 Tour For Life – the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event. The week-long event, in partnership with Purina, will be at their Glens Falls facility on Maple Street from April 19-25.

Throughout the week:

Adoption fees will be 50% off all felines six months and older

All approved adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina, while supplies last

Donations will be accepted for their Kitten Season drive

Basket raffle tickets can be purchased for $3 each

In addition, the animal league says COVID-safe on-site weekend activities will take place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

On April 24, there will be a bake sale, Yum Yumz will be serving Italian Ices and Hope Rescue will be bringing adoptable dogs

On April 25, there will be a bake sale and Cooley’s Ice Cream Truck will be serving ice cream

North Shore Animal League says this year’s events have been “reimagined” to accommodate COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Tour For Life 2021 will run throughout March and April with weeklong events, spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups.