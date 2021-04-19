Animal league comes to Glens Falls for week-long pet adoption event

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Shore Animal League America’s Adirondack Region cat adoption center is one of 53 cities part of the 2021 Tour For Life – the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event. The week-long event, in partnership with Purina, will be at their Glens Falls facility on Maple Street from April 19-25.
Throughout the week:
- Adoption fees will be 50% off all felines six months and older
- All approved adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina, while supplies last
- Donations will be accepted for their Kitten Season drive
- Basket raffle tickets can be purchased for $3 each
In addition, the animal league says COVID-safe on-site weekend activities will take place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.:
- On April 24, there will be a bake sale, Yum Yumz will be serving Italian Ices and Hope Rescue will be bringing adoptable dogs
- On April 25, there will be a bake sale and Cooley’s Ice Cream Truck will be serving ice cream
North Shore Animal League says this year’s events have been “reimagined” to accommodate COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Tour For Life 2021 will run throughout March and April with weeklong events, spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups.