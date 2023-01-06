QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of opening fire in a Walmart parking lot, off Route 9 in Queensbury, last November has been indicted on six counts by a Warren County grand jury. Adrian A. Simental, 33, is accused of shooting a man in the hip after an alleged road rage incident.

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Walmart around 4 p.m. on November 27. The store had been evacuated, and the victim had been shot by the time officers arrived.

Police say Simental and the victim nearly crashed into each other near Northway Plaza. He then followed the victim into the Walmart parking lot, where he pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the lower abdomen, according to police.

Simental drove off after the shooting, police said, but was tracked down after an investigation. He was arrested on November 30.

The victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital, transferred to Albany Medical Center, and released. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The indictment charges Simental with:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree menacing

First-degree attempted assault

Second-degree assault

Simental pleaded not guilty during arraignment Wednesday, before Warren County Judge Robert Smith. He was sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. He is due back in Warren County Court on February 15.