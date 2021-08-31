Alleged Queensbury car thief catches charges

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Lukas Camp-Potter, 25, of Queensbury was arrested on Friday for stealing two cars.

Police say they received a call about trespassing and stolen vehicles parked on Adirondack Street in Queensbury. Officers said they saw Camp-Potter “in possession of one of the vehicles,” and that he fled the scene on foot, but that they caught and arrested him nearby.

Police say their investigation revealed that Camp-Potter stole each vehicle on different dates from different auto repair shops in town. He was charged with: