LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old woman from Glens Falls following an investigation into crack cocaine and methamphetamine sales. Chasity Nasworthy was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

According to the police, Nasworthy sold drugs to law enforcement during multiple controlled drug buy operations. Nasworthy was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at Warren County Court.