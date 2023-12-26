LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Remains of the coastal rain can still be seen around Warren County. Despite reparations by the Warren County Department of Public Works, several town-maintained roads remain closed.

In Lake Luzerne, Call Street will be closed until at least Thursday to allow culvert work and paving. The road was reopened temporarily during the holiday weekend.

County Route 11 and Trout Lake Road remain closed. Work will begin on Trout Lake Road on Tuesday. Warren County will focus on County Route 11 in the coming days when a new culvert is complete.

Warren County residents can stay updated about road closures via the Warren County Sheriff’s Office website or the Ready Warren County cellphone app.