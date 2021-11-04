Adirondack Winery raises almost $15K for breast cancer research

Warren County

by: Sara Rizzo

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Adirondack Winery has raised over $14,800 during their Drink Pink breast cancer awareness fundraiser for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks. Making Strides raises money to help the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide patient services.

During October, a portion of every purchase at Adirondack Winery was donated to the organization. The winery was able to raise almost $3,000 more than its goal of $12,000.

“We are once again honored to be the top fundraiser of our local Making Strides celebration,” said Adirondack Winery President and Co-Owner Sasha Pardy. “This disease has touched far too many people and our Drink Pink fundraiser gives us an amazing opportunity to give back to our community and support this incredible organization.”

Adirondack Winery was a sponsor of the local Making Strides annual walk event in Glens Falls in October. Teams raised about $50,000 for Making Strides.

Adirondack Winery has raised over $80,000 for Making Strides during its Drink Pink fundraiser over the past nine years.

