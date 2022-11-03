You should always decant red wines before eating food as it helps build flavor profiles while improving aroma and taste.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Winery in Queensbury has released their November event schedule. With thirsty Thursday trivia, live music every Friday and Saturday, and other special events, the winery will have something to offer every weekend. The Adirondack Winery is closed on Thanksgiving and is located at 395 Big Bay Rd. in Queensbury.

“Friendsgiving” weekend

“Friendsgiving” weekend will take place from November 25-27, and will offer a number of deals. On top of Thanksgiving charcuterie, cocktail flights, and free samples of friendsgiving sangria, guests can also enjoy the following deals:

Buy 12 bottles get $25% off and a 13th bottle free.

Buy six bottles, get $10 off and a free holiday wine tote.

Buy four bottles get $5 off and a free bottle stopper.

Fridays:

Live music will be performed every Friday. The schedule for Fridays at the Adirondack Winery is as follows:

Friday, November 4: Greg Auffredou performing.

Friday, November 11: Dan Mellon performing, as well as a charcuterie board making class. The class is $40 a ticket, and tickets are available online. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 18: Greg Auffredou once again performing, with a wreath making class offered as well. The classes are $35 a ticket which can be purchased online. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 25: Peter Pashoukos performing. This is also apart of “friendsgiving” weekend.

Saturdays:

Like Fridays, Saturdays will also offer live music as well. The schedule for Saturdays at the Adirondack Winery is as follows:

Saturday, November 5: Chuck Kelsey performing.

Saturday, November 12: Thom Powers performing.

Saturday, November 19: Margo Macero performing.

Saturday, November 26: Matthias Donnelly performing. This is also apart of “friendsgiving” weekend.

Sundays:

The schedule for Sundays at the Adirondack Winery is as follows: