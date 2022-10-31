GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder lost 6-1 against the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon, making it their fourth straight loss to start the season. Shane Harper scored a power-play goal with 4:55 left in the game for the Thunder’s only goal.

The Railers were up 3-0 going into the first intermission, and would eventually go up 5-0 after 40 minutes. Following Harper’s goal, Worcester would score again to cap off the 6-1 score. Jake Theut was given the loss, stopping 10 of 14 shots. Adirondack is on the road next Friday and Saturday to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions, where they’ll look to turn around their 0-4 start.

The Thunder’s next home game will be Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 where they’ll play the Worcester Railers again. On Friday, November 11, fans can get a $3 Labatt Blue, and Saturday, November 12, is Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773.