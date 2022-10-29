GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) The Adirondack Thunder plays their season opener tonight October, 29 at home against the Worcester Railers. You can still get standing-room tickets for tonight at the box office at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The October 29 Adirondack Thunder game is celebrating their home opener with a red-out night. All fans are encouraged to wear red and show their Thunder pride. There will also be a youth jersey giveaway and a glow stick giveaway. Big Deal Brewing has paired with the Thunder for this big night! The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls.