GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) is putting on the Adirondack Film Festival for the seventh year. The event will again use a hybrid model allowing audiences to participate online, in-person, or both.

Fellow cinephiles direct your attention to the Adirondack Film Festival beginning on October 13 and continuing through October 15. The festival begins with the showing of Blondie: Vivir en la Habana, a short documentary about a path-breaking concert in Cuba by iconic band, Blondie. Leader singer Debbie Harry said playing in Cuba was a dream come true for the band considering the former Cuban leader’s ban on western music. Rob Roth the creator of Blondie: Vivir en la Habana has worked on projects with Grammy-winners David Bowie, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna and is Blondie’s longtime collaborator. Roth’s work spans both film and theatre.

The festival will continue on October 14 and 15 with screenings of features, documentaries, shorts, comedies, thrillers, and Adirondack region films. David Strathairn (Good Night and Good Luck), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore), Lili Taylor (Mystic Pizza), and other notable actors will be on view at this year’s festival. ATF producing artistic director Mariam Weisfeld stated, “We’re honored by the caliber of artists who are sharing their work with the film festival this year. In addition to celebrities such as Debbie Harry, David Strathairn, and Jason Schwartzman, we are excited to spotlight the work of Adirondack regional artists and the cinematic work of theatre-makers. All that and free popcorn. What a weekend!”

All-Access, In-Person, Virtual, and Day Passes are available at adkfilmfestival.org. With a few exceptions, the full lineup will be available both in-person and online. The full schedule will be posted online in the coming days.