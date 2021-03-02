Adirondack Council praises Warren County’s proposed septic inspection law

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Council on Monday praised the recently proposed Warren County Septic System Inspection Law being considered by the County Board of Supervisors. This new law would protect water quality in Lake George, Schroon Lake, Loon Lake, Brant Lake, and the Schroon and Hudson Rivers.

The proposition would require homes with septic systems situated within 250 feet of these bodies of water to have their on-site wastewater disposal (septic) systems inspected whenever they are sold to new owners. It is modeled on existing laws in the Towns of Queensbury and Inlet.

“Lake George has over 6,000 septic systems in the watershed with a majority of those within Warren County,” said William C. Janeway, Adirondack Council Executive Director. “With the recent event of harmful algae blooms and other water quality concerns in the Park, it is critical we add septic system inspections to the toolbox of mitigation efforts to protect Adirondack waters we drink, need for recreation and depend on for our economy.”

David Miller, the Adirondack Council’s Clean Water Program Coordinator, explained that time-of-sale inspection requirements are the least disruptive to the homeowner. He said that septic inspection becomes part of the regular series of home inspections needed before a sale is completed, such as structural, plumbing, pests, radon, etc., he said. If work is needed, it can be financed as part of the sale.

While the Adirondack Council feels this proposed septic system inspection law is an important addition to the strategy, they also think that other Lake George counties and communities need to follow, as well as expanding inspections to all homeowners and businesses.

The county is slated to consider the new law at its March 19 monthly meeting.