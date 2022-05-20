GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Shore Animal League America’s Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center in Glens Falls has provided financial assistance and transportation that has allowed their communities to spay and neuter over 5,000 cats. The announcement came Friday morning, an accomplishment that has been in the works since the adoption center’s launch in September 2015.

Reaching the milestone means the population and health of both companion and feral cats in Warren County are being well-managed. It also lowers the number of animals being euthanized in the area.

“5,000 spay/neuters are a number we aspired to reach but to realize we’ve reached this goal is incredibly fulfilling,” says Deb Oligny, Director of North Shore Animal League America Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center. “The difference we’ve been able to make in the lives of these cats and kittens, and the lives of their owners and caretakers of feral colonies… it takes a village and we’re very proud of the collaborative effort we’ve led to improve the quality of life for felines here in Warren County.”

Animal League America launched the North Country Initiative (NCI) in September 2015, to collaborate and develop a holistic program where the complex problem of feline overpopulation could be solved. In addition to having a no-kill rescue and adoption facility for cats, the focus on spaying and neutering was paramount. Equally important have been efforts to implement a series of programs that deal with the immediate needs of feral colonies and the many previously-abandoned stray cats who are ready to being new lives in good homes.

The benefits of spaying and neutering your pet are manifold. Spaying or neutering helps reduce companion animal overpopulation and reduces the need to euthanize unwanted animals. Sterilization of a cat will increase its chance to live longer, and altered animals will have a very low risk of many types of cancers affiliated with reproductive organs.

Unwanted animals also become a concern in the community, with strays seen as a public nuisance or potential danger. The capture, impoundment, and eventual destruction of unwanted animals cost taxpayers over a billion dollars each year.