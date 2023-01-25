QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second winter storm in the span of a few days is bringing additional snowfall to areas across the Capital Region. The recent bursts of snow are a welcome sight for ski resorts, who have been challenged with mild temperatures and limited snowfall so far this season.

Another fresh batch of snow brought some ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders at West Mountain in Queensbury Wednesday.

“We’re loving it. We’re only here for about five days so we lucked out, I know it’s been a weird winter up here,” said James Grant.

Grant, who is visiting from Florida to see family, says Wednesday’s weather was exactly what he was hoping for, “We’ve been coming up for years, so we always pray we’re going to get good fresh snow, so today is like heaven on Earth.”

The storm dumping more snow on the slopes, which saw around eight inches from the storm earlier this week.

“The snow helps, I mean it goes without saying I guess. People see snow in their yards, they’re more apt to ski,” said Spencer Montgomery, the owner and operator at the Warren County ski resort.

The start of winter has been a challenge for local ski areas, with mild temperatures and limited snowfall since the new year. But with back-to-back storms, and expected temperatures well below freezing on the horizon, West Mountain is set to take advantage.

“Feels like we’re into winter now. Look to open the northside of the mountain shortly, at this next cold snap we’ll get the guns going over there,” Montgomery said, adding the recent favorable conditions should help them build on what’s already been a good season.

While the new snowfall will help open additional trails, the fresh, natural powder is even more enjoyable for everyone hitting the slopes, “To be out here and while it’s coming down, it makes it a lot easier and you’re not having to really use your legs a lot, so you feel like you can get more runs in,” Grant said.

Montgomery hopes Wednesday’s snowfall, on top of the eight inches earlier, will lead to over a foot of snow on top of the existing base.