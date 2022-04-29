QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people have been arrested for an alleged burglary and assault that happened on April 22 in Queensbury. New York State Police said David Breault, 42, of Glens Falls, and Norman Perry, 64, of Queensbury, were arrested.

At about 1:07 p.m., State Police responded to an area of Carey Road for a man being chased by another man with a weapon. During their investigation, police determined that Breault forced himself into a home on Corinth Road and hit the homeowner, Norman Perry, in the head with a pistol, injuring him.

Police said Breault ran from the home and was pursued by Perry who was armed with a crowbar and a large knife. Breault and Perry knew each other prior to the incident they said.

Police arrived at the scene and Breault was taken into custody. According to police, Breault tossed the pistol used during the burglary that investigators located after.

Subsequently, police issued a search warrant of Perry’s residence where the burglary occurred and located a muzzleloader and a baggie containing approximately .9 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Police said Perry was taken into custody for possession of those items.

Charges for Breault

First-degree burglary (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor).

Charges for Perry

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor).

Police said charges against Breault have been filed with the Queensbury Town Court. He will remain in Warren County Jail until his arraignment on May 2. Breault is currently being held on an unrelated charge of Burglary.

Perry was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment and released. He is due back in court on May 2.