JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 11-acre wildfire that started on Friday was successfully contained on Monday in Johnsburg. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the fire was between Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest and adjacent private land.

Forest Rangers were asked to assist on June 2 at 9:26 p.m. on Waddell Road. According to the DEC, due to steep terrain, an indirect attack and burnout operations were executed to mitigate threats and contain the fire.

On June 5, around 4:48 p.m., the fire was fully contained. The DEC says the fire is believed to have started due to a lightning strike.