1-year-old taken to Glens Falls Hospital after car accident in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 24 at 3:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on State Route 9 near Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Kia Forte traveling northbound on State Route 9 crossed the double yellow lines. Marcus Blair, 20, of Hudson Falls was driving the Kia when he hit a Ford Escape driven by Carious Jones, 59, of Lake George.

Both Blair and Jones were taken to Albany Med for “serious injuries” and the Sheriff’s Office does not believe these injuries are life threatening. Susan Jones, 62, and a 1-year-old were also in the Ford Escape. Both were taken to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries.

No tickets have been issued since the incident is currently being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.