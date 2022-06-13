LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been injured after a motorcycle vs. car crash in Lake George. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on June 11 around 7 p.m.

On Saturday, police responded to the crash on Route 9 in front of the Mohican Motel. Police said the motorcycle, driven by Ralph Shamblen Jr., 65, of New Lebanon, was traveling southbound when he veered into oncoming northbound traffic to avoid striking a vehicle that had turned in front of him.

Shamblen struck a vehicle and then hit the guardrail. He was transported by West Glens Falls EMS to the helicopter landing zone and flown to Albany Medical Center.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS and Lake George EMS.