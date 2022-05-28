QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, one person died after a fatal crash in the Town of Queensbury. Police said an unidentified 60-year-old man of Warrensburg died as a result of a single-car crash.

On Saturday, at about 1:33 a.m., police responded to a personal injury single-car accident on Aviation Road, near a wooded area. The driver of a 2016 Ford F250 was headed eastbound on Carlton Drive when he failed to negotiate a slight right-hand curve entering the parking lot shared by the Econo Lodge and Northway Inn said police.

The car struck a small tree before continuing down a footpath where it struck additional trees and overturned near Greenway North. Police said members of the West Glens Falls Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS assisted at the scene and attempted emergency lifesaving measures.

The man’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.