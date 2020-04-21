Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Warren County woman turns 100; County reports no additional coronavirus cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in about three weeks, Warren County reports no new positive tests of the coronavirus in the County. Note that new infections are possible, just unconfirmed by a test.

The County reports good news: Community member Jane McCabe just had her diamond jubilee, meaning she turned 100 years young. Jane, her fellow residents of Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg, and the facility staff held a party celebrating the milestone.

Ms. McCabe and her crew partied even though visitors are not allowed to the adult home.

“Residents are staying busy with all kinds of activities and visiting via Skype. Our residents have gone high-tech! Who says seniors are not tech-savvy!”

CHRIS HANCHETT
Warren County Director of Social Services

Hanchett says residents of Countryside use Skype to communicate with loved ones. They also put together a large rainbow poster to participate in the 518 Rainbow Hunt.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak