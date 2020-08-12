Warren County warns of coronavirus test kit scam

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County officials put out a warning Wednesday about a scam targeting COVID-19 fears.

The county heard from a Queensbury resident who said they were called by a person claiming that the recipient may have been exposed to coronavirus. The caller said the person needed to be tested within 72 hours, and that a test kit would be mailed to them for a $50 fee, to be paid over the phone by credit card.

Warren County advises anyone who gets a similar call to disregard it.

In a case where a resident may have been exposed to coronavirus, an employee of Warren County Public Health would make contact, go over quarantine and testing procedures and advise on where to go to get tested. No up-front fee would be involved, and nobody potentially at risk would be asked for their credit card information.

Anyone with questions regarding coronavirus testing can contact Warren County at (518) 761-6580.

