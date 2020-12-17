Warren County warning of contact tracing scam

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Health Department is warning of a potential scam where they say someone is calling Warren County residents claiming to be a contact tracer trying to gain personal information. Two Warren County residents contacted Health Services on Thursday to report getting phone calls from a person claiming to be a contact tracer from two other counties in the Capital Region.

They indicated that the person they were calling had been identified as a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and asked for personal information. Both were suspicious of the call, and contacted Warren County Health Services. Warren County contact tracers checked the state contact tracing computer database, and neither person was listed.

Warren County residents will receive calls from Warren County Health Services staff if they are identified as a contact in a COVID-19 investigation. If an investigation involves multiple counties, counties will defer to the contact tracers in a person’s home county to discuss quarantining arrangements with them, and case information will be entered into a state database when the transfer occurs.

Warren County Health Services staff asks that any Warren County resident who is suspicious when receiving a phone call related to contact tracing of COVID-19 protocols call them at (518) 761-6580 for verification.