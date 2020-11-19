Warren County warning about potential COVID-19 exposure

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren county health services warned of several low-risk exposures at Queensbury businesses. Public Health contact tracers confirmed one person who later tested positive for the coronavirus visited the businesses.

According to Warren County the individual who later tested positive visited four businesses in Queensbury on November 14 and 15.

Below is a list of the businesses as well as the dates and times the COVID-19 positive person visited.

Target, Aviation Mall, Saturday, November 14, during mid-afternoon hours

JC Penney, Aviation Mall, Saturday, November 14, during mid-afternoon hours

Famous Footwear, Aviation Mall, Saturday, November 14, during mid-afternoon hours

O’Toole’s, Quaker Road, Sunday, November 15, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The risk of exposure is considered low because the individual wore a mask, and only removed it while eating at O’Toole’s. Regardless if you were present at the businesses during the time periods health officials suggest you, self-monitor, for symptoms of coronavirus.

If you experience symptoms contact your medical provider, an urgent care center, or your local public health agency as soon as possible. For Warren County residents, Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.