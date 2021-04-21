Warren County vaccine clinic full of open timeslots Wednesday

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After seeing their first unfilled COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week, Warren County is seeing the problem start to repeat itself.

On Wednesday, a coronavirus vaccine clinic running from 2-4 p.m. had over 150 openings still listed as of around noon.

The Moderna clinic was scheduled to take place at Warren County Municipal Center, with registration available online.

Last week, county spokesman Don Lehman said the changing demographic of who still needs their coronavirus vaccine is likely a big part of why seats at clinics are starting to go empty.

That demographic makes up around 21,000 adults, an increasing number of whom skew younger.

Lehman said that age difference makes scheduling appointments harder for many of them.

Added to that is the fact that clinics like Wednesday’s almost all happen in the southern end of the county, in Queensbury or Glens Falls. The county is looking into expanding its reach to easier serve residents further north, in areas like Warrensburg, North Creek and Hague.

Warren County reports on their website that around 24,500 residents have been fully vaccinated so far. That’s 48.4 percent of the county population.