Warren County using more job fairs to fill summer employment gap

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 200 high schoolers were brought together last Friday, April 23, in a continued effort to fill in the seasonal worker void impacting the North Country.

Warren County’s department of employment and training teamed up with Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex (WSWHE) BOCES teamed up to create a job fair-by-Zoom, to encourage students 14 and older to get summer jobs in Lake George and the surrounding area.

And the results were exactly what both groups hoped for.

“I was very impressed with student participation,” said Warren County Employment and Training Director Liza Ochsendorf. “The students asked great questions during the fair about the positions available for their age group, the salaries, and what employers are looking for during interviews with students.”

The job shortage is affecting many kinds of business, including those that would usually rely on J-1 visas, as well as those relying on retired people who this year cannot go back to work due to health concerns or changing family demands.

Participating businesses included Fort William Henry Hotel & Resort, Twin Pine Lodge, Castaway Marina, Caffé Vero, Lake George Steamboat Company, Six Flags Great Escape, Huttopia Adirondacks, Elms Waterfront Cottages, The Lagoon, Lake George Mart & Gyro Hut, Lake George Escape Campground, and Crabby Joe’s restaurant.

Many school districts across Warren County assisted directly in holding the event. The district with the most presence was North Warren Central School, with 119 students attending the job fair.

“Just like a certain elective, or community service opportunity, a summer job experience can be

life-changing,” said North Warren Guidance Director Mike Therio. “It opens the door to unlimited possibilities and allows students to gain an awareness and understanding of the boundless opportunities in our area.”

The fair was part of a continued effort after Lake George High School held an in-person job fair in March. Warren County is looking to share its job fair model with other school districts.

Schools interested in working with the county on future job fairs can contact Liza Ochsendorf at Warren County at (518) 824-8865.