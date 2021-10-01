Warren County urges vaccination after local man dies from COVID-19

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Tonight, Warren County is encouraging those who haven’t yet gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, to get one, even if you’re healthy.

Warren County Director of Public Affairs, Don Lehman, shared the unfortunate news that COVID-19 has claimed another life.

“They’re all sad, but this one was a younger person who was in good shape, no real prior health issues or what they call co-morbidities, and unfortunately he became ill with COVID. He hadn’t been vaccinated and he fought it for over 2 weeks,” said Lehman.

The tragic story was posted on Warren County Public Health’s Facebook page, in

hopes of convincing those who haven’t been vaccinated, to get the shot sooner rather than later.

“His family has been pretty outspoken in the past two days since his passing wanting to get the message out that as he was getting more ill, he regretted not getting vaccinated.”



According to the Facebook post, he was not against vaccines, but put off getting one.

Warren county has been offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics including one happening every Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center.