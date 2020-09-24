Warren County officials urge residents to be cautious with open fires

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Fire officials are urging the public to pay close attention to open fires to prevent wildfires amid dry conditions in the air. Fire coordinator Brian LaFlure issued the notice Thursday morning as they dealt with a forest fire in Thurman and a brush fire in Hadley on Tuesday.

LaFlure said both fires were aided by the conditions. The wildfire danger is considered “moderate” and a month-long dry spell is expected to continue until early next week.

“People need to be aware of the dangerous conditions we have right now,” LaFlure said.

Campfires and bonfires should be monitored closely and fully put out as soon as possible to prevent them from spreading, LaFlure said.

In the Southern Adirondacks, wildfires are not usually a major threat. LaFlure said it’s important to be aware of the dangers to prevent a large-scale fire as wildfires require a large amount of volunteer firefighter and state forest ranger response, and can lead to injuries.

LATEST STORIES