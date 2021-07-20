Warren County update, several vaccinated individuals diagnosed with COVID-19

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Warren County said Tuesday, July 20, that there have been four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total since the pandemic began to 3,565. There are now 28 active cases in the county. Tuesday’s new cases are of undetermined origin.

Officials also say that 27 out of the 40,589 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for the virus. 23 of 27 had mild illness, while one became moderately ill, one seriously ill and two critically ill before passing away.

Officials believe that the delta variant is playing a role in the increase in cases in the county. They say that the rate is three times higher than it was a month ago.

Warren County Health Services has two additional walk-in vaccination clinics offering Pfizer vaccine scheduled this week. No appointments are necessary. Those 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine.

Wednesday, July 21 – Glens Falls City Park Bandstand, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during “Take a Bite.”

Friday, July 23 – Horicon Town Hall, Brant Lake, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during “Food Truck Friday.”

Warren County Health Services remains available for any Warren County resident, student or worker who needs a vaccine. Please call Health Services at 518-761-6580 to discuss vaccination options, which can include clinics at home, businesses, events or organizations.