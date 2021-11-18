Warren County tops COVID case count for second day in a row

Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as 28 recoveries. That puts the county at 554 active coronavirus cases; the highest case count the county has had, for a second day in a row.

Of those cases, 17 are hospitalized, up by one from Wednesday. One is critically ill. The rest are in moderate condition. One came from a nursing home.

Twenty-five new cases on Thursday were among Warren County residents who had already been fully vaccinated. To date, there have been 1,126 positive cases among the county’s 44,543 fully vaccinated residents.

For those seeking vaccination or booster shot doses, Warren County has several upcoming clinics scheduled. Those include 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Warrensburg High School; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 30, both at Warren County Municipal Center.

