Warren County to discuss high cancer findings from recent study

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Community members in Warren County are coming together tonight to discuss alarming cancer rates in their area.

The New York State Department of Health says that Warren County has the highest rate of all cancers combined in New York State. This finding comes from a recent study done by the department. Researchers based their findings on data from 2011 to 2015.

They looked at nine types of cancer, including lung cancer, oral cancer, and Leukemia. The department finding likely contributing factors such as tobacco use, alcohol, and HPV infection. The study points out that an environmental investigation found no unusual exposures that could explain these elevated cancer rates.

That meeting will be held Thursday, November 7, at 7 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack. To read the full study, click here.