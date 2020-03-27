Warren County temporary lifts late fees on property tax payments

(NEWS10) – Warren County announced Friday morning a plan to put a temporary waive on late feels for property tax taxpayers, as COVID-19 impacts the economic situation of its residents.

The plan, created by county Treasurer Michael Swan, will remove the 5 percent late fee on any late payments taken within the first 30 days of the Treasurer’s Office reopening for the season. The office is scheduled to reopen on March 15, but this way the same length of time will be open if the office’s opening has to be delayed.

Access to the county Municipal Center is currently limited. Those wishing to do so can still make payments by mail.

“We understand that there are going to be some tough economic times for many families because of this situation,” Swan said in a release. “We want to do what we can to help them get through this.”

More information can be found with a call to the county at (518) 761-6735.