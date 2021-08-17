Warren County teens honored for participation in summer youth work program

by: Sarah Darmanjian

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A group of local teens was honored Friday at a luncheon for their participation in Warren County’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The federally funded program pairs teens with employers in the county to work on job and social skills.

Laney Maguire, a 14-year-old from Crandall Park was named “rock star” of the program for her work at World Awareness Children’s Museum. Gianni Pistoia, a 17-year-old from Lake George was given a “rising star” award for his work at the Lake George Escape Campground Resort.

Gianni Pistoia receives the “rising star” award from Employment & Training Administration staffers Andrea Kinderman (left) and Jill Metcalfe. Photo courtesy of Warren County.

“We all know that businesses have been challenged to find enough employees for basic operations. But this summer, young people took advantage of the opportunity to lend a hand, earn a paycheck, learn valuable skills, and reach out beyond themselves to help their community recover from the pandemic and build back our economy,” said Warren County’s Director of Employment & Training, Liza Ochsendorf.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, Rachel Seeber, thanked the teens who worked at 15 jobs sites throughout six towns and Glens Falls. “Every summer we see the great results of a program that not only provides invaluable experience for our youth but also helps our local businesses,” she said.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, Rachel Seeber talks at the luncheon. Photo courtesy of Warren County.

