Warren County task force outlines upstate tourist season through downstate feedback

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Tourism Department has assembled a task force of business owners, from hotels to restaurants to attractions, to work on rules to be followed in getting a summer season up and running for the county in light of COVID-19.

While that task force works out rules, it is also looking at what attractions within the county are the most enticing to the travelers visiting the North Country. Right now, hiking trails cap that list off at the top.

The task force is meeting actively in order to set rules that will help businesses from Lake George and Warrensburg to Glens Falls have the strongest tourist season possible, with sights aimed on July.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Latest stories