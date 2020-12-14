Warren County talks vaccine planning in Dec. 14 COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 16 new recoveries. 104 cases are being monitored by the county.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.6%.

Monday’s new coronavirus cases break down into one that is believed to have started at an out-of-county workplace; and two that have yet to be identified.

Earlier Monday, the county also released an advisory highlighting businesses where a recently confirmed patient visited while infected with coronavirus.

In their Monday update, county health officials also gave new information on their plans to start distributing a coronavirus vaccine to residents. Vaccine use started in New York on Monday.

Warren County said they are in active conversation with medical providers to lay out plans for vaccine distribution. The county has received state clearance to open and operate their own immunization clinic, once the vaccine is readily available to them.

As of Monday, a timetable had yet to be established.

“When it is available to our county, we will be ready,” Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a release.

The first wave of vaccines is set to go to hospitals and nursing homes.