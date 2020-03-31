Warren County supervisors ask residents to halt short term rentals

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Supervisors in Warren County are renewing their call for residents to stop short term rentals on platforms like AirBnB and VRBO until the outbreak is over.

Supervisors made a similar plea last week, but they say some property owners haven’t “done the right thing.”

They say while there are no policies in place that restrict the practice they say they don’t want to overwhelm the hospital system that is geared to serve the residents of the county.

Town officials in parts of the county plan to notify homeowners who offer their homes through short-term rental programs of the countywide request.

Seasonal homeowners or short-term renters who come to Warren County are asked to check in with Warren County Public Health Services to go over local protocols and practices at (518) 761-6580.

