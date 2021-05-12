Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District secures funding for Lake George underwater documentary

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Documentaries can bring powerful insight into how our world changes around us both naturally as well as highlight the effects man has on the environment. Locally, the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District (WCSWCD) announced they have received funding to document what happens below the surface of Lake George, using special underwater equipment to show viewers both unaffected areas as well as areas that have been altered by man-made factors.

“The goal is to bring the general public a view of the lake bottom that relatively few people ever

see, and to promote an effort to protect our natural resources and water quality within the

Lake Champlain Basin,” said Bob Bombard, water resource specialist with WCSWCD. “We want

to document the effects of human-induced disturbances and aquatic invasive species on the

local environment.”

The Soil & Water Conservation District reportedly received $10,000 in funding from the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission and the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) through a LCBP Education and Outreach Grant to create the underwater film.

Officials say the plan is to film during the summer from June until August, and present the finished product to the public in fall 2021 via the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The documentary will also reportedly be available during New York’s Invasive Species Week presentations in Lake George Village, on the websites of their project partners and in science classes

throughout Warren County and the Lake Champlain Basin.

The Soil & Water Conservation District will also be working with SUNY Adirondack, The Lake George

Association, The Fund for Lake George/ Lake George Waterkeeper and the Lake George Park

Commission to create the educational film.