Warren County Sheriff’s warn residents of gift card scam for local salons

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be safe when shopping online after receiving complaints a website was selling bogus gift cards for local salons.

The sheriff’s office says Giftbar.com was selling fake gift cards to several hair and nail salons in Warren County. They say victims would purchase the gift cards only to find out later while trying to redeem them, that the local businesses were not affiliated with the website.

The Warren County Sheriff’s says people should be careful purchasing from unfamiliar websites. They say people should also take care to not share any personal information when opening emails from unknown senders, or answering phone calls from people asking for money or gift cards.

LATEST STORIES