Warren County Sheriff’s response to reports of an impaired female leads police in vehicle chase

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y, (NEWS10) – On Friday, around 2:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of concern over a female that appeared impaired and stumbling in a parking lot in the area of the Outlet Stores, in the Town of Queensbury.

Police locate the female in a silver GMC Sierra pick-up truck that appeared to be suffering from an altered mental state Sheriff’s said. before EMS arrived – a male in the company of the female – got into the driver’s seat of the truck and left with the female.

The pickup truck then nearly struck another patrol car that was responding Police said, which initially attempted to stop the pickup truck, but had to terminated pursue due in part to heavy traffic on I-87.

Police continued to monitor the pickup truck from a distance when upon further investigation revealed the pickup truck fleeing police was registered as a stolen Police said.

During this period the operator of the pickup truck operated in an incredibly reckless manner, placing the public at great risk said Police leading officers in reactivated emergency lights and sirens, in an attempt to stop the pickup truck.

Police said the pickup truck continued into Washington County and was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the Village of Fort Edward. The male and female attempted to flee the area on foot but were apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

The male was identified as Grover Pangburn, 46, of Rutland, Vermont, and the female as Ashley Short, 32, Of Danby, Vermont.

Pangburn was charged with:

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Four Counts of First-Degree Reckless Endangerment

Misdemeanors of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Third-Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Reckless Operation as well as a number of vehicle and traffic violations.

Pangburn was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.

Short was charged with:

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Fugitive from Justice

Short was wanted by the Vermont Department of Corrections on outstanding charges of assault and robbery with a weapon and several probation violations. Police said, as a result, Short was charged as being a Fugitive from Justice and is awaiting extradition procedures at this time.