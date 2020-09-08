Warren County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about scam following complaints

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam after receiving several complaints concerning scammers trying to solicit money from hard working people and those with fixed incomes.

Police say residents should be aware of unsolicited phone calls from scammers who are falsely representing themselves as “prize officials,” government officials, or family members in need of money.

Recent scams have reportedly included the promise of “picking up” the money from the victims which police say involves a driver being sent to a home to “pick up the package.” The package being your money. It is important to remember to never give out personal information, including an address over the phone or online as it can be extremely dangerous.

Police say DO NOT do the following:

Wire money, confirm financial or personal information, including bank account, credit card, or Social Security numbers.

Purchase gift cards or credit cards and send the information over your phone. This scam is common.

Pay for a prize.

Trust a name or phone number on caller ID. Scammers often use fake names and phone numbers to disguise their identity and area code. Scammers may “spoof” a phone number or use what appears to be an official government phone number. This includes police and other government agency phone numbers.

Report suspected fraud to your local police agency immediately. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 518-743-2500 to report suspected fraud.