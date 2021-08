SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Schenectady County District Attorney's Office Monday announced that Anthony Nesbitt was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison on Criminal Contempt in the First Degree as well as 2-4 years on Attempted Assault in the Second Degree. Additionally, Nesbitt also received 364 days in jail on Menacing in the Second Degree which will reportedly merge with the sentence on the other two counts to be served consecutively.

The District Attorney's Office said Nesbitt faced an 11-count indictment involving crimes which are said to have taken place on multiple dates. Officials say one such incident took place on September 12, 2020 when Nesbitt reportedly displayed what looked like a pistol while making threats to someone, violating an order of protection that had been issued to Nesbitt by the Schenectady City Court.